Video shows passengers clapping and singing as flydubai plane lands in Saudi Arabia
Hebrew media outlets have published a video purportedly from the flydubai plane as it landed in Saudi Arabia, showing passengers celebrating, clapping and singing as the aircraft comes down for a landing following a violent altercation in the cockpit.
״עוד אבינו חי״: הנוסעים במטוס ברגעי הנחיתה pic.twitter.com/wALLq5AluW
— ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) September 30, 2026
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