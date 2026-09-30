Video shows passengers clapping and singing as flydubai plane lands in Saudi Arabia

Hebrew media outlets have published a video purportedly from the flydubai plane as it landed in Saudi Arabia, showing passengers celebrating, clapping and singing as the aircraft comes down for a landing following a violent altercation in the cockpit.

״עוד אבינו חי״: הנוסעים במטוס ברגעי הנחיתה pic.twitter.com/wALLq5AluW — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) September 30, 2026