Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Video shows passengers clapping and singing as flydubai plane lands in Saudi Arabia

Today, 12:43 pm
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Hebrew media outlets have published a video purportedly from the flydubai plane as it landed in Saudi Arabia, showing passengers celebrating, clapping and singing as the aircraft comes down for a landing following a violent altercation in the cockpit.

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