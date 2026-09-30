Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Lebanese army backtracks, says four wounded in explosion were not hit by Israeli strike

By AFP Today, 3:07 pm
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The Lebanese army says that the explosion of an unknown object wounded a soldier and three civilians, after initially saying it was an Israeli strike.

“A soldier and three civilians were wounded in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area as a result of an explosion while the army was escorting residents to inspect their properties in the area,” the army says in a statement.

“Following investigations and an engineering inspection, it was determined that the incident was caused by the explosion of a suspicious object,” it adds.

The LAF had initially said the soldier and civilians were wounded by an Israeli strike on a military vehicle.

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