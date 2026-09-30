Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Copilot ‘was perhaps a terrorist or a whack-job,’ says Trump after call with Netanyahu

By Jacob Magid Today, 12:17 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, September 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, September 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump says he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the apparent attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight full of Israelis and that it seems the suspect “was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.”

Trump says he was told by Netanyahu and others about how a plumber on board managed to take level out the plane after it began nosedive.

“I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of other people,” Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.

“They said [the pilot] wanted to crash the plane, but they don’t have that kind of information,” he adds.

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