Netanyahu: ‘Too early to say’ if Iran involved in flydubai attack, Israel ‘possibly’ joining investigation

In an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he doesn’t know “the exact background” of the flydubai copilot who attacked the captain in an apparent attack to crash the plane, “but he obviously hated Israelis.”

“That is fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level,” the premier says.

Asked if there is any current indication of Iranian involvement in the attack, Netanyahu says, “It’s too early to say.”

“The attacking pilot is now being investigated Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be taken to the Emirates where he comes from — or at least where he flew off from,” he says. “We’ll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Hannity presses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on whether Iran could be connected to the attack aboard the Israel-bound Flydubai flight. HANNITY: "Is there any indication as of now of any Iranian involvement in this incident?" NETANYAHU: "It's too… pic.twitter.com/kSAYMedmU5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2026