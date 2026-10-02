Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

IDF on shooting of 51-year-old Palestinian: Soldiers opened fire at stone-throwers

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:09 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The IDF responds to Palestinian reports that a 51-year-old man was shot dead yesterday in the village of Yasuf in the western West Bank, saying that soldiers “carried out a suspect arrest procedure that included opening fire at terrorists who were throwing stones. Hits were identified.”

According to the IDF, Palestinians had earlier thrown stones at Israelis on the outskirts of the village and subsequently at IDF troops who were dispatched to the scene. An Israeli was injured as a result and evacuated for medical treatment.

The IDF adds that troops were conducting searches for the stone-throwers and other suspects who were at the scene.

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