Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Major fire shuts down Beersheba area wastewater treatment plant

By Sue Surkes Today, 3:43 pm
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Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

A major fire has shut down operations at the Shoket Wastewater Treatment Plant near Beersheba, with the result that some 30,000 cubic meters of untreated wastewater will be flowing daily into the already highly polluted Hebron Stream, and from there into the Beersheba and Besor streams.

The Environmental Protection Ministry says repairs could take several weeks.

Its southern district office is instructing local authorities downstream — those of Al-Kasum, Omer, Bnei Shimon, Beersheba and Eshkol — to warn residents about potential bad smells and ask them to stay away from the streams and avoid contact with the water.

The authorities have been told to increase monitoring for the presence of mosquitoes in the coming weeks and to carry out pest control if necessary.

Police are investigating what caused the fire.

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