Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
First repatriation flight takes off from Dubai to Tel Aviv, reports say
The first repatriation flight has departed from Dubai to Tel Aviv to return Israeli passengers stranded after this week’s attempted terror attack on a flydubai flight, Hebrew media outlets report.
The flight is being operated by Israeli carrier Arkia.
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