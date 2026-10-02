Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

First repatriation flight takes off from Dubai to Tel Aviv, reports say

Today, 4:32 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The first repatriation flight has departed from Dubai to Tel Aviv to return Israeli passengers stranded after this week’s attempted terror attack on a flydubai flight, Hebrew media outlets report.

The flight is being operated by Israeli carrier Arkia.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.