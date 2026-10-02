Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
First repatriation flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv lifts off for stranded Israelis
The first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv has lifted off to repatriate Israelis stranded after an attempted terror attack on a flydubai flight this week led to the cancellation of services by the airline, Flightradar24 shows.
The repatriation flight is run by Israeli carrier Arkia.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here