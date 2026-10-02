Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

First repatriation flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv lifts off for stranded Israelis

Today, 10:12 pm
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The first flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv has lifted off to repatriate Israelis stranded after an attempted terror attack on a flydubai flight this week led to the cancellation of services by the airline, Flightradar24 shows.

The repatriation flight is run by Israeli carrier Arkia.

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