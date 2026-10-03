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IDF says 8 soldiers wounded in southern Lebanon vehicular collision

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:54 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Eight soldiers were lightly wounded in a car crash in southern Lebanon yesterday, according to the military.

The IDF says the circumstances of the apparent accident are under investigation. According to an initial probe, two army vehicles crashed into each other near the Lebanese village of Rab al-Thalathine, injuring the soldiers.

Six of the wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

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