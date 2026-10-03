Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Dubai crown prince visits flydubai pilot at hospital, hails him for ’embodying the highest degrees of courage’

Today, 4:47 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The crown prince of Dubai, who also serves as the UAE’s deputy prime minister and defense minister, visits the flydubai pilot who helped thwart the terror attack aboard a plane full of Israelis as he recovers in the hospital.

In a post on X, Hamdan bin Mohammed says that Smit Machchar “embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” writes the Emirati royal. “We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.