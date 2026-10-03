Dubai crown prince visits flydubai pilot at hospital, hails him for ’embodying the highest degrees of courage’

The crown prince of Dubai, who also serves as the UAE’s deputy prime minister and defense minister, visits the flydubai pilot who helped thwart the terror attack aboard a plane full of Israelis as he recovers in the hospital.

In a post on X, Hamdan bin Mohammed says that Smit Machchar “embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” writes the Emirati royal. “We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life.”

During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our… pic.twitter.com/QgpQxdcK5C — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 3, 2026