Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Houthis say Saudi Arabia launched 26 strikes on Sanaa today

By AFP Today, 5:42 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Yemen’s Houthis say Saudi forces have launched 26 strikes on capital Sanaa today, the group’s media reports, as the country’s revived civil war escalates further.

Al-Masirah TV says “Saudi enemy aircraft” targeted the Houthi-held capital, without providing details on casualties. Saudi forces hit Sanaa for the first time in years on Thursday, Houthi media reported.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.