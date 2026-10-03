Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026
Houthis say Saudi Arabia launched 26 strikes on Sanaa today
Yemen’s Houthis say Saudi forces have launched 26 strikes on capital Sanaa today, the group’s media reports, as the country’s revived civil war escalates further.
Al-Masirah TV says “Saudi enemy aircraft” targeted the Houthi-held capital, without providing details on casualties. Saudi forces hit Sanaa for the first time in years on Thursday, Houthi media reported.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here