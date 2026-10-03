Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Israel reportedly received list of flydubai Flight 1703 crew members in advance

Today, 7:26 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Israel received in advance the list of crew members aboard flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv that the Omani copilot attempted to crash, the Haaretz daily reports.

The newspaper cites security sources as saying the Transportation Ministry’s security department and Mossad are responsible for vetting non-Israeli flight crews and warning if there are any concerns.

Asked to comment, the Israel Tax Authority — which under a 2023 law houses the center tasked with screening travelers to Israel — confirms to Haaretz that it received the list from flydubai, while the Transportation Ministry doesn’t respond to whether it got the list and examined it.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.