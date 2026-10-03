Israel reportedly received list of flydubai Flight 1703 crew members in advance

Israel received in advance the list of crew members aboard flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv that the Omani copilot attempted to crash, the Haaretz daily reports.

The newspaper cites security sources as saying the Transportation Ministry’s security department and Mossad are responsible for vetting non-Israeli flight crews and warning if there are any concerns.

Asked to comment, the Israel Tax Authority — which under a 2023 law houses the center tasked with screening travelers to Israel — confirms to Haaretz that it received the list from flydubai, while the Transportation Ministry doesn’t respond to whether it got the list and examined it.