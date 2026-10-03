Freed hostage shares photos from Gaza of ‘Dr. Hamas’ operating on her hand shot on Oct. 7

Freed hostage Emily Damari shares pictures of herself from Gaza that she says were taken immediately after she was abducted by Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists to the coastal enclave during the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel.

In the images posted to Instagram, Damari is seen lying on a hospital bed at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with a head covering and blood-stained piece of clothing over her entire body that the terrorists apparently made her put on, as “Dr. Hamas” operates on her hand that was hit by gunfire.

“I was kidnapped together with the best friend I could ask for, Gali Berman, who came to be with me during the most frightening moments of my life. In these moments I rediscovered the term ‘mortal fear,'” she says.

“I’m in a disgusting room filled with blood, a corpse is on the ground near me. A ‘doctor’ approaches and presents himself as Dr. Hamas, while near him are another 10 monsters with AK-47s [pointed] at my head and I am just praying to God that he will protect me in this situation,” Damari recalls.