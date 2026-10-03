Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Freed hostage shares photos from Gaza of ‘Dr. Hamas’ operating on her hand shot on Oct. 7

Today, 6:55 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
A photo obtained by the IDF that was shared by freed Hamas hostage Emily Damari on October 3, 2026, shows her at Gaza City's Shifa Hospital after she was abducted to the coastal enclave during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror atrocities in southern Israel. (IDF via @emilydamari on Instagram)
A photo obtained by the IDF that was shared by freed Hamas hostage Emily Damari on October 3, 2026, shows her at Gaza City's Shifa Hospital after she was abducted to the coastal enclave during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror atrocities in southern Israel. (IDF via @emilydamari on Instagram)

Freed hostage Emily Damari shares pictures of herself from Gaza that she says were taken immediately after she was abducted by Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists to the coastal enclave during the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel.

In the images posted to Instagram, Damari is seen lying on a hospital bed at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with a head covering and blood-stained piece of clothing over her entire body that the terrorists apparently made her put on, as “Dr. Hamas” operates on her hand that was hit by gunfire.

“I was kidnapped together with the best friend I could ask for, Gali Berman, who came to be with me during the most frightening moments of my life. In these moments I rediscovered the term ‘mortal fear,'” she says.

“I’m in a disgusting room filled with blood, a corpse is on the ground near me. A ‘doctor’ approaches and presents himself as Dr. Hamas, while near him are another 10 monsters with AK-47s [pointed] at my head and I am just praying to God that he will protect me in this situation,” Damari recalls.

A photo obtained by the IDF that was shared by freed Hamas hostage Emily Damari on October 3, 2026, shows her at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital after she was abducted to the coastal enclave during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror atrocities in southern Israel. (IDF via @emilydamari on Instagram)

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.