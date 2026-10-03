Settlers filmed trying to break into Palestinian family’s home during Shabbat

Settlers were filmed earlier today attempting to break into the home of a Palestinian family in Khirbet Marajem, near the village of Duma south of Nablus. Footage shows two men, one of them armed, attempting to force their way into the family’s home and break down the door.

In one video, the armed man can be heard shouting, “Come here, I’ll fuck you,” while members of the family inside curse back at him. After failing to enter the house, the two eventually left.

According to the Torat Tzedek organization, an organization made up of activists who come to assist local residents, the two men earlier attacked a teenager in the Duma area before showing up at the house.

שמחת תורה? בסביבות 14:35 הגיעו מתנחלים לדומא ותקפו באלימות נער.

אותם מתנחלים המשיכו לח'רבת אלמראג'ם, תקפו את בני המשפחה שישבו בחוץ וניסו לפרוץ למתחם.

חצי לבוש צבאי חצי מכופתר

והנשק? pic.twitter.com/M2zaCGHKJW — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) October 3, 2026

لقطات وثقتها كاميرات المراقبة تظهر قيام مستوطنين بمهاجمة منزل المواطن نايف مسلم في خربة المراجم والاعتداء عليه وتحطيم محتوياته pic.twitter.com/worhfLPLcl — العربية (@AlArabiya) October 3, 2026