Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026

Settlers filmed trying to break into Palestinian family’s home during Shabbat

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 7:44 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Settlers were filmed earlier today attempting to break into the home of a Palestinian family in Khirbet Marajem, near the village of Duma south of Nablus. Footage shows two men, one of them armed, attempting to force their way into the family’s home and break down the door.

In one video, the armed man can be heard shouting, “Come here, I’ll fuck you,” while members of the family inside curse back at him. After failing to enter the house, the two eventually left.

According to the Torat Tzedek organization, an organization made up of activists who come to assist local residents, the two men earlier attacked a teenager in the Duma area before showing up at the house.

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