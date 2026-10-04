Germany’s Merz, defense company CEOs arrive in Kyiv in show of support

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Kyiv, accompanied by CEOs from German defense companies, in a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Merz will announce a package of measures that includes the release €1 billion in military aid and €350 million for repairs in the energy sector, German government officials say. The visit is also expected to finalize a deal for joint production of various kinds of drones.

“I travelled to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs all our support in the coming weeks,” Merz says, saying that Russian forces were bombing towns, residential buildings and heating plants. “If Russia is not stopped, sooner or later its war machine will turn against us.”