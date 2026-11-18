In recent days, associates of MK Gadi Eisenkot have made it clear to Yisrael Beytenu chief MK Avigdor Liberman that if he plans on putting himself forward as a candidate for prime minister — if Eisenkot, and then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fail to form a coalition — he will not receive the backing of Yashar lawmakers.

“You don’t have a single vote from us. Why? Because that’s how it is. Even if we have to go to an election, you won’t get anything from us,” a senior member of Eisenkot’s team told Liberman in a confrontation between the two, The Times of Israel has learned.

There was no comment from Liberman on the matter.

The Yisrael Beytenu leader’s plan was simple.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government in the weeks he has left, and if after him, Netanyahu — whose bloc only garnered 46 seats out of the Knesset’s 120 in the election — also fails, President Isaac Herzog is obligated to task the formation of a government to any Knesset member who presents him with 61 signatures from supporting lawmakers.

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Liberman apparently intended to collect the required signatures from all members of the Eisenkot-led bloc, as well as his friends in the Likud party and his new buddies from the Haredi factions.

The Yisrael Beytenu leader could argue to the members of both blocs that after Eisenkot and Netanyahu failed, they should give him the premiership to avoid a fresh election.

In the background are claims raised within the Eisenkot-led bloc that Liberman is obstructing the formation of a government led by the Yashar leader.

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At this stage, Liberman is refusing to allow a government to be formed in partnership with, or with the support of, an Arab party, including MK Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am. During the election campaign, Liberman demanded that Ra’am be denied the right to run for the Knesset due to statements made by some of its members.

At the same time, Liberman pledged to bring the ultra-Orthodox factions, or at least United Torah Judaism, into the coalition.

Liberman, who on Monday took office as chair of the Knesset’s temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has embarked on a campaign of flattery to the ultra-Orthodox public after waging a scorched-earth campaign against it over the past few years, thanks to which it is believed he gained an additional seat in the last election.

The situation has not gone unnoticed by Eisenkot, who is proving to be a shrewd and purposeful politician.

Eisenkot is seeking to form a minority government with the support of Ra’am, on the assumption that the ultra-Orthodox factions, and even some individual lawmakers from other parties, will join at a later stage.

Eisenkot therefore made it clear to Liberman through his people that if he was plotting to reach a third round of attempted government formation in which he might have a shot, and would not support an Eisenkot-led minority government, he would not receive a single signature from the Yashar party.

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“If Liberman was thinking of going for a third round, we won’t let him,” a senior source told The Times of Israel. “We made it very clear to him that he wouldn’t get a single signature. Why? Because that’s how it is. We have principles.”

“The days of political maneuvers are over. The days when you can be prime minister with zero seats are over. This is Gadi — he’s a straight shooter. Everyone needs to understand that. If we need to have another election, we will have an election.”

In the current situation, a minority government led by Eisenkot and supported by United Torah Judaism is the only option on the table. Liberman is continuing to work toward this end and has been presenting various types of compromises to the Haredim, including via his adviser Ayelet Shaked.

On Monday, Liberman stunned the political world when he said that any Haredi conscription law must be approved by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the High Court of Justice and Rabbi Dov Lando, the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah political faction.

Needless to say, if a government is not formed in the end, enormous damage will have been done to the Eisenkot-led bloc, which ran on the issue of equality of the burden of service.

Incidentally, Liberman, like most of his colleagues in the bloc, is strongly opposed to a unity government, so this option is also probably out of the question, despite Netanyahu’s efforts and the influx of visitors to the unity-encouraging protest tent established outside the Knesset by Likud MK Elisha Medan.

As Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky explained earlier this week in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster: “Netanyahu is the prime minister of the October 7 massacre, he has Qatari agents in his office, he only cares about his own personal interests. We will not be in government with him. Doing business with him is like doing business with the Tinder swindler.”