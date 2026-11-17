Israel Prize-winning educator Miriam Peretz acknowledged Tuesday that she had caused offense last week by declaring that her son, a freshman lawmaker in the Yashar party, would resign from the Knesset rather than sit in a government with the Arab-led parties.

Peretz, a one-time candidate to be president, said that she understood that her remarks had hurt a community that she “respects,” but did not specifically walk back her assessment of Elyasaf Peretz’s position on the possibility of Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot forming a government with Arab parties.

Peretz spoke at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem during a memorial event for her son, Uriel, who was killed fighting in Lebanon in 1998. Elyasaf Peretz, who has not publicly commented on her remarks from last week, was also at the ceremony, the Ynet outlet reported.

“A mental turmoil, as I experienced this week, caused a community that I respect to feel hurt by my remarks. Something that was, to my regret, exploited for hurtful discourse,” she said, without specifying the Arab Israeli community.

She said she was praying that “we will all find the strength to create real unity. I call on, and ask, from all public leaders, do not just talk of unity, show the courage and determination required intention for this time. Find the common ground and the connection; put it above all else.”

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Unity, she said, “is not self-evident. Unity requires daily work from us. Words have enormous power. They can build bridges, but they can also hurt deeply. We have a duty to choose the right and precise words.”

מרים פרץ באזכרה לבנה אוריאל פרץ ז״ל: ביום הקדוש הפרטי הזה שלנו אני נושאת תפילה שיהיה לכולנו הכוח לייצר כאן אחדות אמיתית. אני קוראת ומבקשת מכל מנהיגי הציבור אל תסתפקו בדיבורים על אחדות – תנו לנו לראות אותה במעשים. גלו אומץ לב וענווה הנדרשת בידיוק לעת הזו. מצאו את המשותף והמחבר,… pic.twitter.com/fgR6aei6TI Advertisement — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) November 17, 2026

Peretz reflected on military service and the price paid by bereaved families as a profoundly unifying element for Israeli society. Unlike its Jewish counterpart, Israel’s Arab community does not in practice have mandatory military service, though some members do choose to join the armed forces.

“I hear the voices, the words that sometimes become arrows,” she said. “Let us choose to be brothers not only on the battlefield, not only on Mount Herzl and in the cemeteries, but in life itself.”

On Thursday, Miriam Peretz told the ultra-Orthodox Radio Kol Berama that if Yashar sits in a government with an Arab-majority party, her son “has said he will resign from the Knesset.”

She said that Elyasaf has faced pressure from unspecified sources since joining Yashar, and that the pressure had recently intensified to ensure he does not vote for a government that relies on the support of the parliament’s Arab-led parties.

Peretz stressed that she was expressing her own opinions and was not speaking on behalf of her son. She said she did not object to Eisenkot cooperating with Arab parties, but opposed their inclusion in a governing coalition.

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Right-wing figures linked to the current government have been pressuring Elyasaf Peretz to oppose the formation of a minority government supported by Arab parties and uphold his pledge to support a Zionist government and a meaningful military draft law, according to several reports over the past week.

After Miriam Peretz’s remarks about Elyasaf last week, Eisenkot said in a statement: “I embrace Miriam Peretz, and I trust Elyasaf. I know that he trusts me and the choices that I make, and will make.”

Eisenkot reportedly told members of his slate before the election that they would be expected to follow party discipline or resign from the Knesset if they could not support a minority government backed by Arab parties. He cited his own decision to resign from the Knesset after disagreeing with decisions made by his former party, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.

Elyasaf Peretz, the fifth of Miriam Peretz’s six children, is a first-time lawmaker who was elected to the Knesset in the 20th spot on Yashar’s slate. The party received 21 seats in last month’s election, and Eisenkot has been tasked with forming a government after 67 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset recommended him as their prime ministerial candidate.

Miriam Peretz became a household name after her eldest son, Uriel, was killed fighting in Lebanon in 1998, followed by the death of his younger brother, Eliraz, in 2010. Both served in the elite Sayeret Golani unit.

In 2021, Peretz was a final candidate for president along with Isaac Herzog, who was eventually selected in a Knesset vote.