IDF: 3 Hamas men, including Oct. 7 terrorist, killed in last week’s Gaza hospital strike

The military on Monday identified three Hamas operatives who were killed in last week’s strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, including a terrorist who abducted a hostage during the October 7 onslaught. It also said five other Hamas operatives, including a terrorist who took part in the attack, were killed in recent strikes in the enclave.

Thursday’s strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis targeted a room and a floor at the medical center, which the military said was used by Hamas as a headquarters.

The main target of the strike was Muhammad Abu Ismail, the latest commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, although it remains unclear if he was killed.

According to Hamas authorities, the strike killed six people and wounded at least 20.

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency said Monday that among those killed at Nasser Hospital was Murad Tawfiq Mahmoud Abu Zarifa, a commander of a Hamas engineering team who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and took part in abducting Israeli civilian Adina Moshe.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Additionally, they said the strike killed Khaled Osama Abu Anza, head of communications in the operations department of Hamas’s intelligence arm, and Muhammad Nafed Abu Awwad, a Nukhba Force operative in Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade.

The military said that senior Hamas commanders were staying on the floor at the hospital “and conducting military activities from there, as they do at other hospitals in the Gaza Strip,” adding that “civilians are not permitted to enter the floor, which is under tight security.”

Before carrying out the strike, the IDF said it “warned and demanded on several occasions, including recently, that military activity at the hospital cease.”

Advertisement

“Despite the warnings, military activity at the hospital did not stop,” the army said, adding that it “operates in accordance with international law and carried out the strike only after military use of the hospital continued despite the warnings.”

Israel has faced international condemnation for the attack at the hospital. Though hospitals are protected sites under international law, they can lose that protection if used for military purposes.

As for the five other operatives, the IDF said a strike on Saturday in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Momen Rizk al-Shandaghli and Mohammed Jihad Omar, a platoon commander and a fighter in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion. A separate strike on Thursday killed three more Hamas operatives, identified as Ramzi Abu Taim, a cell commander in the Yabna Battalion in Hamas’s Rafah Brigade; Hussam Saleha, a platoon commander who invaded Israel on October 7; and Nashat Awad, a commander of a Nukhba Force cell.

The army said the operatives were all advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

צה"ל חיסל חמישה מחבלי חמאס שקידמו מתווי טרור נגד כוחותינו: בהם מחבל שפשט לישראל בטבח 7 באוקטובר צה"ל תקף שלשום במרחב ג'באליה וחיסל את המחבלים מואמן רזק מחמד שנגדלי, מפקד מחלקה בגדוד מערב ג'באליה בזרוע הצבאית של חמאס ואת מחמד גאהד רזק עמר, מחבל נוסף בגדוד מערב ג'באליה בזרוע… pic.twitter.com/BdeCrBquuj Advertisement — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 16, 2026

Also on Monday, the military said troops had recently demolished a 300-meter-long tunnel on the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip’s “Yellow Line,” which separates areas controlled by Israel from those held by Hamas.

The tunnel was located during operations by the military’s Harel Brigade in the area.

A 300-meter-long tunnel on the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip's "Yellow Line" was recently demolished by IDF troops, the military says. The tunnel was located during operations by the military's Harel Brigade in the area. The IDF says the demolition comes as part of an ongoing… pic.twitter.com/7mGW2846P5 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 16, 2026

The IDF said the demolition was part of an ongoing effort to destroy Hamas’s tunnels and other infrastructure in territory held by Israel.

Advertisement

Additionally, a bunch of balloons carrying a suspicious package was located by the army near the border with the Strip on Monday, the military said. Troops were dispatched to the border community of Ein Hashlosha after balloons were identified on the ground.

“Following searches, the balloons were located with a suspicious device attached that did not contain explosives,” the military said, adding that they were safely removed by the forces.

כוחות צה"ל קפצו היום לשטח חקלאי סמוך לקיבוץ עין השלושה בעקבות דיווח על בלונים שהגיעו מעזה. כפי שאפשר לראות בתמונה, לבלונים חוברה מעין קופסה שחורה עם איזולירבנד, שלפי גורמי צבא נראה כמו ציוד קשר/ GPS. הנושא נמצא בבדיקה. לא ברור אם הבלונים הגיעו מעזה לישראל או שהיו אמורים להגיע… pic.twitter.com/9Yyjr40P0m — איתי בלומנטל ???????? Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) November 16, 2026

It was unclear whether the balloons came from Gaza.

Starting in 2018, Palestinian terrorists regularly launched kites and balloons carrying incendiary devices at Israeli border communities, setting fire to wide swaths of land. Such attacks were repeated in the following years, only fully stopping with the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war after Hamas’s October 7 attack.

However, in August, suspicious kites were flown from Gaza into Israel. They did not carry any incendiary devices, but Hebrew media reports said the IDF believed that Hamas was responsible for launching the kites, and was doing so to test if and how Israel would respond.

After that incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz both said they’d instructed the IDF to take significant action in response, and several deadly strikes in the Strip followed.

Advertisement

Israel in recent months has increasingly targeted operatives in Gaza, including numerous terrorists who took part in the October 7 assault, saying they posed a threat to Israeli forces.

According to the military, many of the recent strikes have focused on Hamas operatives involved in building up the terror group’s force and civil control mechanisms in the Strip.

On Saturday night, the military said it had killed the latest commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, two months after his predecessor was eliminated. Hamas confirmed the death of the commander, Samir Abu Younis, and said he was a key planner of the October 7 massacre.

Abu Younis had taken over the Rafah Brigade following the killing of the previous commander, Nael Abu Obeid, by Israel on September 15.

Abu Obeid was already the second Rafah Brigade commander during the war, following the killing of the previous chief, Muhammad Shabana, on May 13, 2025, in a strike on a hospital that also killed Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar.

Hamas, in a statement, said that Abu Younis was a veteran commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades, joining the terror group’s military wing in 1991, rising through the ranks, and was “one of the key commanders involved in planning and overseeing the October 7 attack.”