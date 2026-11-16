Police chief reportedly says PM’s office may have ‘fooled us’ over Ra’am vote-buying probe

After new reporting suggesting a vote-buying scandal involving the Arab parties may have been orchestrated by officials in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, Police Commissioner Danny Levy has said in closed-door meetings that “it is possible that the Prime Minister’s Office fooled us,” according to Channel 12 news.

Levy announced earlier today that he had ordered an internal review of the police’s conduct around the October 27 Knesset election, following a Channel 12 revelation on the PMO’s alleged involvement in the arrest of three Arab activists for the Ra’am party hours before the polls opened. Later, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman told him to halt that probe, as prosecutors weigh launching a criminal probe into the matter.

Citing alleged remarks by Levy in closed-door conversations, Channel 12 reports that he criticized investigators for rushing to make arrests based on information received from Netanyahu’s office the day before the election, saying police should have had greater caution and considered surveillance instead.