NYC Jewish leaders call for investigation after cancellation of CUNY event with Hillel

Jewish leaders in New York City call for an investigation into the cancellation of a cultural event that was supposed to include a Hillel group at a New York City college.

The undergraduate student government at Hunter College, part of the public City University of New York (CUNY) system, announced yesterday that it had canceled a Cultural Arts Night.

The event was set to include five student groups, including Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine.

The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) released a statement saying the event was canceled and “mistakes were made within USG.”

“We have made the decision to cancel the event as it doesn’t align with our values or the values of the students we represent,” the statement said. “Going forward, every club and every member of USG will know who is involved in an event before it is planned or approved.”

The statement did not mention Hillel and there is no confirmation the cancellation was due to the Jewish group.

The statement was flooded with antisemitic comments on social media.

In a follow-up statement, the student government cited “safety concerns” for the cancellation, adding that “several participating student organizations withdrew” during the event planning.

“Conflicting views of participating organizations raised safety concerns,” the statement said.

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz, the chair of the council’s Jewish Caucus, says the cancellation “appears to be another chapter in the troubling history of antisemitism at CUNY and Hunter.”

He calls for CUNY to launch a civil rights investigation.

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The UJA-Federation of New York says the incident is “deeply troubling, particularly amid concerns that this cancellation is related to objections over Hillel’s participation.”

“CUNY must promptly investigate,” the federation says.

New York City Council Member Virginia Maloney, who represents the area in the city government, says: “If the cancellation was rooted in a Jewish student organization’s participation, that is blatant antisemitism. I urge the administration to further investigate.”

The Hillel at Hunter College tells The Times of Israel: “Hillel students were looking forward to taking part in the Cultural Arts Night, and our organization had no role in the student government’s decision to cancel it. Antisemitism has no place at Hunter College.”

“The antisemitic response to the cancellation notice has been egregious and inappropriate. Rita Levine Rabin Hillel at Hunter remains committed to building joyful, strong, and vibrant Jewish life on campus,” the statement says.

Hunter College says in a statement that its Division of Student Affairs “is working with USG to clarify its intentions, which we understand to have been to assure that the event would reflect the USG’s values and purposes.”

“When it appeared that USG’s attempts to put on this event together on a short timeline would not result in an event reflecting those values and purposes, the USG decided to cancel,” the statement says.

Anti-Zionist activists have repeatedly targeted Jewish campus groups for exclusion in New York City and elsewhere in the US.

Last week, at Northwestern University, in Illinois, a student group canceled a food festival after students rejected a pro-Israel group’s participation.