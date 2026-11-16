Jerusalem court orders ex-ICC prosecutor Khan to pay NIS 25 million to former hostages

The Jerusalem District Court on Monday ordered Karim Khan, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, to pay families of former Israeli hostages NIS 25 million (around $7.7 million) in damages, in a civil lawsuit claiming that the disgraced lawyer gave moral legitimacy to Hamas and thereby prolonged the captivity of the hostages.

The court also required Khan to pay NIS 2.5 million (around $773 thousand) in fees.

The suit was filed in August 2025, while some 40 hostages were still in captivity in Gaza, by the Shurat HaDin organization on behalf of then-hostage Eitan Mor, as well as the families of Avinatan Or and Omri Miran, who were all eventually freed in October of that year.

The lawsuit faulted Khan’s conduct in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leaders together with Hamas leaders, as well as his failure to request warrants against Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It accused him of selective and biased actions against Israeli leaders, effectively equating Israel with Hamas, which it argued gave the terror group international legitimacy that helped it hold the hostages and issue demands against Israel.

Notice of the suit was presented to Khan in May, two months before he was removed from office over sexual misconduct allegations, but he failed to respond by a September deadline, leading Judge Eran Shiloh to approve all the damages against the former ICC prosecutor.

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“Thanks to this historic ruling, prosecutors and judges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague now know that if they act unlawfully, they will be held personally liable — paying out of their own pockets,” said Shurat Hadin president Nitsana Darshan-Leitner.

The organization said it intends to pursue collection of the full amount awarded to the plaintiffs through enforcement of the judgment in the UK, where Khan resides.

Khan filed a request for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his then-defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in November 2024, alleging that they had overseen war crimes in the Gaza Strip during the military campaign against Hamas.

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At the same time, the court announced an arrest warrant for former Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, as Hamas had yet to confirm his death in an Israeli airstrike several months prior.

It had also previously announced intent to file warrants against Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar for the terror group’s October 7, 2023, invasion and massacre, which sparked the Gaza war, but the pair had both been killed by the time the warrants were ready.

Khan was removed from office in July 2026, following accusations of sexual misconduct with a female aide.

His removal was approved in a vote, with 82 of the 125 ICC member states voting in favor and just 13 voting against. The remaining members either abstained or did not attend the vote.