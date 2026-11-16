Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

IDF looking into reports of West Bank car-ramming; 2 settlers suffer minor injuries

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:42 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it is investigating reports of a car-ramming incident near the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank a short while ago.

According to medics, a car accelerated toward settlers at an illegal outpost in the area, causing two of them minor injuries. The driver then fled.

IDF troops were dispatched to the scene as the details of the incident are under review, the army says.

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