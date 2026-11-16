Likud says Eisenkot bloc using allegations of election interference to justify relying on Arab parties

Likud accuses the rival bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot of trying to block a national unity government and seeking to align with the Arab-led parties, in response to reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had pre-prepared claims that Arab parties stole the October 27 election.

“The purpose of the false and vicious attacks by the left-wing bloc and the media against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud is to rule out any possibility of national unity and justify preferring terror-supporting parties over Zionist parties,” the party says in a statement.

Likud defends the arrest of three Arab political activists on Election Day over an alleged vote-buying scheme, claiming police had arrested a Ra’am activist carrying tens of thousands of shekels in envelopes marked “A gift from the Islamic Movement.”

The party denounces as “utterly absurd” criticism of Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, who it says acted “in accordance with his legal duty to prevent criminal offenses.”

The statement comes after Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu met with Norden and former Prime Minister’s Office employee Daniel Greenberg two weeks before the election. According to the unsourced report, the meeting was intended to set in motion Likud’s preparations to claim after the election that Arab parties had stolen the election.

“Eisenkot and the left-wing bloc prefer those who want to destroy the State of Israel over a huge Zionist public,” Likud says, accusing them of being willing to “lie, incite and attack” to block national unity.