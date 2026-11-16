El Al says flight made it from New York to Tel Aviv in record time of under 9 hours

An El Al Boeing 787-9 flew from New York’s JFK Airport to Tel Aviv in a record 8 hours and 57 minutes, landing at Ben Gurion Airport earlier today, the Israeli airline says.

El Al attributes the record travel time to the flight crew taking advantage of exceptionally strong tailwinds and the capabilities of the Dreamliner. The New York-Tel Aviv route’s average flight time is about 9 hours and 45 minutes, according to the airline.