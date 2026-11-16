Delegation of UN ambassadors tours Hamas tunnel, visits kibbutz ravaged by Oct. 7

A delegation of ambassadors to the United Nations toured a Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip and visited a kibbutz targeted during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre, along with Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon on Sunday.

Danon and IDF Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor took them through a Hamas tunnel inside the Strip. “There, we showed them firsthand the threat that residents of Israeli communities near the Gaza border still face,” Danon wrote on his X account.

According to Danon’s office, the visit focused on “the need to prevent Hamas from rearming and regaining control of the Gaza Strip, while countering the misinformation spread through the so-called ‘winter campaign,’ which blames Israel for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

The tour appears to coincide with ramped-up international pressure on Israel following the October 27 election. A chorus of international voices has called on Israel to grant urgent access for aid groups to Gaza to help the victims of flooding after heavy rains soaked tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians in recent weeks.

Israel has said that allegations that it is not allowing in enough supplies “divert attention from Hamas’s responsibility.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Before entering Gaza, the UN group toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the communities ravaged by the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre. Around 1,200 people were killed in the onslaught, 64 of whom lived on the kibbutz. Of the 251 people kidnapped, 18 lived on Kfar Aza, with two dying in captivity.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon leads a group of ambassadors to the United Nations inside a Hamas tunnel in Gaza, November 15, 2026.

It took days for the army to regain control of the kibbutz following the onslaught, and 19 soldiers were killed battling the terrorists.

“Hamas is rearming and rebuilding its terrorist capabilities,” said Danon on Sunday. “As long as Hamas controls Gaza, there can be no reconstruction.”

Advertisement

The UN delegation was also hosted by US Ambassador Mike Huckabee on Friday night for a Shabbat dinner.

Israel in recent months has increasingly targeted operatives in Gaza, including numerous terrorists who took part in the October 7 assault, saying they posed a threat to Israeli forces.

According to the military, many of the recent strikes have focused on Hamas operatives involved in building up the terror group’s force and civil control mechanisms in the Strip.

Talks on reaching a diplomatic resolution that would see Hamas disarm and Israel pull out its forces have stalled in recent months, and Board of Peace officials indicated they expected little progress before Israel’s national election, which has so far not produced a government.