Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Beijing confirms Jinping to hold trilateral summit with Trump and Putin in Shenzen this week

By AFP Today, 3:26 am
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US President Donald Trump talks with China’s President Xi Jinping on the North Portico of the White House before a State Dinner, September 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump talks with China’s President Xi Jinping on the North Portico of the White House before a State Dinner, September 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BEIJING, China — Beijing confirms that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will hold their first trilateral summit on November 19 in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

“On November 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a China-Russia-US heads of state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry says in a brief statement, giving no further details.

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