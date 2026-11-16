Trump says he might meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in China

US President Donald Trump says he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his trip to East Asia this week, a surprise announcement that could reshape his swing through the Philippines and China.

The president, who met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 term, including once in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, has previously expressed interest in another meeting during his current term. Senior US officials, however, had previously said he had no immediate plans of doing so.

“[China’s President Xi Jinping] was here a month ago, and we’re also going to meet with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un also,” Trump tells reporters at the White House before departing, saying any meeting with Kim would be in China.

“So that’ll be good.”