US envoy says Lebanon’s Hezbollah should disarm ‘voluntarily’: ‘No country can have two armies’

Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah should “voluntarily” lay down its weapons and hand them over to the Lebanese state, visiting US envoy Mike Waltz says, adding that “no country can have two armies.”
“I think the message should be loud and clear, that Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored,” says Waltz, who is the US ambassador to the United Nations. “And the mechanism to do that will be the Lebanese Armed Forces.”
Hezbollah, which has fought successive wars with Israel, is under pressure to disarm, as the UN Security Council mandated as far back as 2006.
It was the only armed group that refused to hand over its weapons after Lebanon’s civil war ended in 1990.
“I appreciate every Lebanese soldier that steps forward to defend their country, to restore their sovereignty, to defend their people. This is a unique opportunity in history to do that, one,” Waltz says.
“And two, to Hezbollah and to their Iranian backers, no country can have two armies. I hope and pray Hezbollah will disarm. They should do that voluntarily.”
Waltz says he met Lebanese leaders to discuss options to replace the UN observer force deployed in south Lebanon along the border with Israel, whose mission expires on December 31. He adds that he visited the force’s headquarters in Naqoura.
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