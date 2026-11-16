Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

In precedent, IDF razes home of West Bank Palestinian accused of producing rockets

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:05 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

In a rare move, the Israeli military has demolished the home of a Palestinian who had attempted to build rockets to be launched from the West Bank at Israeli targets.

IDF troops and Border Police officers operated earlier today in the Ramallah area to raze the home of Abdullah Khatib, who the military says “advanced rocket production” in the West Bank and was also responsible for a rocket launch test.

Khatib was part of a terror cell captured in September 2025 that was involved in manufacturing rockets in the West Bank.

As a matter of policy, Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks.

In this case, no injuries were caused by the terror cell’s actions, as they were captured before they managed to execute any attacks.

The military says this is an “unprecedented demolition, stemming from the unique nature and particular severity of the case, which is related to the threat of rocket terrorism.”

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