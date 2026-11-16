Liberman and Golan reject possible unity government with Netanyahu, disagree over alternative path to gov’t

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman and The Democrats leader Yair Golan both voice opposition to joining a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party negotiates with Likud on a possible unity government, but are split over alternative paths to forming a government.

“We want two clear things: to bring the Netanyahu era to an end and to prevent new elections,” Liberman says at a faction meeting at the Knesset. “We are working between these two goals.”

“Any unity government with Netanyahu is a trap for Gadi Eisenkot,” he adds.

Golan, speaking at his faction meeting, urges Eisenkot to remember the lessons of Benny Gantz, who joined Netanyahu-led governments on two occasions, saying Netanyahu “broke his promises and trampled on agreements.”

“Netanyahu talks about ‘unity’ only when his rule is in danger,” he continues. “We know the promises. We know the broken promises, too. And we know the costs and the dangers.”

However, while both agree that a unity government with Netanyahu is not an option, they are divided over what other options to pursue.

Liberman has rejected relying on the Arab-led parties to form a government and is calling for an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties; Golan has repeatedly urged the bloc to form a government with Arab parties.

Liberman repeats during the faction meeting that the bloc can reach agreements with the ultra-Orthodox parties, adding: “There’s no other option.”

He adds that Eisenkot and his team are leading negotiations with United Torah Judaism and that, as far as he understands, “are making very good progress.”

Golan meanwhile repeats his call on the bloc to form a government immediately, arguing that “genuine unity” already exists in the ideologically diverse Eisenkot-led bloc alone, “from Yisrael Beytenu to the Arab parties: 67 seats, six parties and one government uniting forces to save Israel.”

“This is genuine unity,” Golan says. “It keeps the corrupt and the Kahanists outside, along with those who undermined the foundations of democracy over the past four years. It sends Netanyahu and his Likud partners to the place the public voted them into: the opposition.”