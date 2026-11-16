Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
Iraq orders its army to enter stronghold of Iran-backed group Kataeb Hezbollah
Iraqi authorities order the army to enter the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the powerful Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group, following accusations of oil smuggling.
Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi “ordered the armed forces to enter” Jurf al-Sakher, government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi tells the state news agency INA, adding that “a deadline has been set for the armed faction to exit the area.”
A security source says the deadline is Friday.
Kataeb Hezbollah has been designated by the US government as a foreign terrorist organization and was behind the kidnapping of Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov in 2023.
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