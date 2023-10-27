Bruna Valeanu, 24: New immigrant from Brazil’s funeral drew hundreds

Bruna Valeanu, 24, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, relocated to Israel in 2014. While attending the Supernova Music Festival near Re’im on October 7, she was among the 260 victims when the party was assaulted by Hamas terrorists. It took three agonizing days before her remains were discovered. Another Brazilian, 23-year-old Ranani Glazer, was previously confirmed as a casualty in the attack.

The young woman last communicated with her family on the day of the attack, at approximately 9 am. In her message, she described hearing gunshots and witnessing the aftermath with fallen individuals around her. She had celebrated her 24th birthday just days before on September 26.

Before the confirmation of Bruna’s demise, her sister, Nathalia Valeanu, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, clung to the hope that Bruna might have been taken hostage and was still alive. Speaking to the local press, Nathalia expressed, “Honestly, my biggest hope is that she had been kidnapped. If not, I fear she might not have made it.”

In a heart-wrenching video captured just moments before the tragic event, Valeanu can be seen lying on the ground, seeking shelter in a bunker alongside other terrified youths. Earlier, she had sent a message to her friends, sharing that she initially hid in the bushes before locating the bunker for protection.

In Israel, Valeanu had only her mother and another sister. An emotional appeal on social media implored individuals to attend Bruna’s funeral to ensure there was a minyan present. The response was overwhelming.

Dozens came to pay their respects, resulting in a line of cars stretching over a kilometer. Some attendees even abandoned their cars in the queue to make it to the service on time. Valeanu and her family resided in Beersheba.