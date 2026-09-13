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Lithuania closes Vilnius airport, NATO summons jets in response to possible drone

By Reuters Today, 1:58 pm
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Patriot long-range air defence systems of the German Bundeswehr armed forces are deployed at Vilnius Airport ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 7, 2023. (PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP)
Patriot long-range air defence systems of the German Bundeswehr armed forces are deployed at Vilnius Airport ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 7, 2023. (PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP)

Lithuania closes Vilnius airport and NATO summons at least one fighter jet in response to a possible sighting of a drone in Lithuanian airspace, the National Crisis Management Centre says.

A jet was summoned from Siauliai in northern Lithuania, the centre says, where the Italian air force is currently based as part of the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission.

The Vilnius marathon, which was taking place in the capital, was not interrupted, the organizers tells Reuters.

Countries along NATO’s eastern edge have reported a series of drones straying into their airspace linked to the conflict stemming from Russia’s 2022 full scale invasion of Ukraine.

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