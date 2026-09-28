UK police release 5 men on bail after arrest over suspected threat to airbase

British police say they have released on bail five men who were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses near a British airbase used by the US, although they remain under investigation.

Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, says officers are looking into every angle after the incident at the RAF Fairford base, “including that this may be actively committed by proxies or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly working on behalf of a foreign state.”