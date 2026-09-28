IDF says it thwarted attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan into Israel via drone

IDF troops thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10 guns into Israel from Jordan overnight using a drone, the military says.

Soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras and the Israeli Air Force’s air traffic control array had identified the drone crossing the border.

The IDF says that troops of the Yoav Regional Brigade, tasked with the southern section of the border with Jordan, were then dispatched to the scene, where they located the drone. The drone was found to be carrying nine Kalashnikov assault rifles and magazines, along with a pistol.

The weapons and drone were handed over to the police for further investigation.

There have been frequent attempts to bring weapons, and sometimes drugs, over the Jordanian and Egyptian borders using drones in recent years.