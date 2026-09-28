IDF says it has finished operation to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in Mansouri, southern Lebanon

The Israeli military says it has completed a large-scale operation to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in the southern Lebanon town of Mansouri.

Mansouri is located within the military’s southern Lebanon buffer zone, and residents were instructed to evacuate the area nearly two months ago.

In recent weeks, troops of the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade led an operation in Mansouri with the elite Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, during which the army says forces destroyed over 600 Hezbollah infrastructure sites, including eight tunnels.

The IDF says troops also located dozens of rocket launchers that had been left behind by Hezbollah in the security zone before the ceasefire took effect.

The “brigade-level operation” in Mansouri was aimed at preventing Hezbollah from “reestablishing itself in the security zone,” the military says.