Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

IDF says it has finished operation to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in Mansouri, southern Lebanon

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:37 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Reservists of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade operate in the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri, in a handout photo published on September 28, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Reservists of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade operate in the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri, in a handout photo published on September 28, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Israeli military says it has completed a large-scale operation to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure in the southern Lebanon town of Mansouri.

Mansouri is located within the military’s southern Lebanon buffer zone, and residents were instructed to evacuate the area nearly two months ago.

In recent weeks, troops of the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade led an operation in Mansouri with the elite Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, during which the army says forces destroyed over 600 Hezbollah infrastructure sites, including eight tunnels.

The IDF says troops also located dozens of rocket launchers that had been left behind by Hezbollah in the security zone before the ceasefire took effect.

The “brigade-level operation” in Mansouri was aimed at preventing Hezbollah from “reestablishing itself in the security zone,” the military says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.