Lebanese PM after meeting Rubio: We talked about restoring Lebanese sovereignty, timeline for IDF withdrawal

After meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says they discussed “the path to restoring Lebanon’s full sovereignty.”

The term is used to refer to a full IDF withdrawal and the end of Iranian interference in Lebanese affairs.

He says the program in which the Lebanese Armed Forces take over territory from which the IDF withdraws and ensure that Hezbollah is not present there must move forward.

The plan, he says, should lead to “a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territories, and the confinement of arms to the hands of the state across all its territories.”

Nawaf calls for a clear timeline for IDF withdrawal in southern Lebanon, and for the return of displaced Lebanese to their homes.

According to the Lebanese readout, Rubio commits to continued US support for the LAF, “while also underscoring the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the tripartite framework to achieve stability and security.”