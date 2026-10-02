Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

In first, senior UAE official calls flydubai plane attack an ‘act of terrorism’

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:25 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, speaks at the Hili Forum 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2026. (FADEL SENNA/AFP)
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, speaks at the Hili Forum 2026 in Abu Dhabi on September 7, 2026. (FADEL SENNA/AFP)

Anwar Gargash, an adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, describes the attempted crashing of a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv as an “act of terrorism,” in a post to X.

In the post, Gargash refers to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, whom the copilot stabbed in an apparent effort to crash the plane, but who managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to rush in and subdue the attacker. Gargash writes that Machchhar deserves recognition because he “showed the meaning of courage when he confronted a dangerous and potentially catastrophic act of terrorism.”

Gargash is the first senior Emirati official to publicly characterize the incident in those terms.

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