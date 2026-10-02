Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

IDF: Hamas sniper killed in strike in southern Gaza last night, was planning attacks

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:42 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas sniper was killed in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip last night, the IDF says, adding that he was planning attacks on troops.

The military says the strike in Khan Younis killed Tamer Hamaida, who served as a sniper operative in Hamas’s military wing.

Throughout the war, Hamaida plotted various attacks, including sniper attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, the military adds.

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