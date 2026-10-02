Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Meeting of ‘Mecca Accord’ committee in Saudi to focus on Houthi attacks, Pakistan says

By Reuters Today, 3:32 pm
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In this photo released by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pose for photo prior to their meeting to discuss the Iran war, in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 29, 2026. (Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
In this photo released by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pose for photo prior to their meeting to discuss the Iran war, in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 29, 2026. (Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

An emergency meeting of the strategic political defense committee under the pact between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia will focus on Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s foreign minister says.

The meeting will be held next week, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar tells reporters.

The regional powers signed the “Mecca Joint Defence Agreement” in August, weeks before Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched attacks against Saudi ​Arabia.

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