The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 4 – In Bnei Brak, poverty, density and religious needs reshape real estate

Reporter Zev Stub discusses the housing and office market in Israel’s largest Haredi city, essays from Rabbi Yitz Greenberg, and ritual baths discovered near the Temple Mount

With:
  • Jessica Steinberg
    Jessica Steinberg

    Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel’s culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

  • Zev Stub
    Zev Stub

    Zev Stub is the Times of Israel’s Diaspora Affairs correspondent.

Edit Today, 2:15 pm
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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Jewish world and real estate correspondent Zev Stub joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Following fierce Shabbat protests in Bnei Brak in September, Stub discusses the real estate market in Israel’s largest ultra-Orthodox city. He notes developments in the poor, densely populated city, including some unusual residential requirements and better public transportation, which has drawn businesses that pay higher taxes.

More from The Daily Briefing

After Rabbi Yitz Greenberg, an influential thinker of liberal Orthodox Judaism, updated decades-old essays about Israel and American Jewry, Stub reports on his interview with the 93-year-old rabbinic leader and his views that God’s role in history changes over time.

Stub also reviews two recent archaeological findings: ritual baths discovered south of the Temple Mount used by pilgrims arriving in Jerusalem for the pilgrimage holidays, and an exploration of how wine was made 2,000 years ago.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

In the Haredi city of Bnei Brak, real estate follows a different set of rules

In new Bnei Brak neighborhood, religious-secular tensions escalate over Shabbat driving

After Oct. 7, Rabbi Yitz Greenberg’s post-Holocaust theology faces its biggest test

Ancient public mikveh complex, used for festival pilgrimage, uncovered at foot of Temple Mount

How did ancient Israelites make wine? Scientists are stomping grapes to find out

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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