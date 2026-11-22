Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

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B’Yachad chief Naftali Bennett finally commented on Saturday night on his lengthy Wednesday meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would not serve in a government led by Netanyahu but thinks a unity government is the best way to achieve the goals of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc.

Eisenkot has indicated that if his ongoing coalition negotiations with Likud and separately the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism fail, he will seek to form a minority government that would depend on outside support from Arab parties, reports Karmel.

Legislation can be advanced between the November 10 swearing-in of the Knesset and the future formation of a new government, as Karmel also notes. The parliamentary majority commanded by Eisenkot plans on repealing elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul and a law targeting the media.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Bennett backs unity government under Eisenkot, nixes Netanyahu as next PM, rules out defection

Eisenkot: I’ll form emergency government if efforts to establish ‘broad’ coalition fail

In legislative blitz, Knesset advances bills to scrap Netanyahu’s judicial and media overhauls

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

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