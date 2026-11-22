Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
Political correspondent Ariela Karmel joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.
WATCH the full episode here:
B’Yachad chief Naftali Bennett finally commented on Saturday night on his lengthy Wednesday meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would not serve in a government led by Netanyahu but thinks a unity government is the best way to achieve the goals of Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc.
More from The Daily Briefing
- November 19, 2026
Daily Briefing Nov. 19: Trump again weighing new strikes on Iran - is this time different?
- November 18, 2026
Daily Briefing Nov. 18 - With new Knesset speaker, he who controls the gavel controls the agenda
- November 17, 2026
Daily Briefing Nov. 17 - Houthi chokehold on Red Sea strait sends Saudis scrambling
- November 16, 2026
Daily Briefing Nov. 16 - IDF strikes head of Hamas's Rafah Brigade, key planner of Oct. 7
- November 15, 2026
Daily Briefing Nov. 15: New week, new Knesset: Can Eisenkot find a path to power?
Eisenkot has indicated that if his ongoing coalition negotiations with Likud and separately the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism fail, he will seek to form a minority government that would depend on outside support from Arab parties, reports Karmel.
Legislation can be advanced between the November 10 swearing-in of the Knesset and the future formation of a new government, as Karmel also notes. The parliamentary majority commanded by Eisenkot plans on repealing elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul and a law targeting the media.
Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.
For further reading:
Bennett backs unity government under Eisenkot, nixes Netanyahu as next PM, rules out defection
Eisenkot: I’ll form emergency government if efforts to establish ‘broad’ coalition fail
In legislative blitz, Knesset advances bills to scrap Netanyahu’s judicial and media overhauls
Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.
Check out yesterday’s episode here:
The Times of Israel Community.