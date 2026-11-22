Justice Noam Sohlberg, the chair of the Central Elections Committee, met earlier this month with the team investigating allegations of electoral fraud, who confirmed to him that there was no suspicion that the election’s results were invalid, Ynet reports.

The report says Sohlberg requested the unusual meeting with the team of police and Shin Bet investigators so that he could learn about the investigation directly, instead of just reading its conclusions. It occurred with Shin Bet chief David Zini’s knowledge, according to the report.

Zini has pushed to intensify the investigation, but according to the report, the investigators said there was no evidence that the results of the election were skewed in Arab municipalities.

Sohlberg, who is deputy president of the Supreme Court, as well as other CEC officials and law enforcement authorities, have all stressed that the election results were legitimate.