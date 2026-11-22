Sohlberg met with team investigating electoral fraud, who confirmed results were valid — report
Justice Noam Sohlberg, the chair of the Central Elections Committee, met earlier this month with the team investigating allegations of electoral fraud, who confirmed to him that there was no suspicion that the election’s results were invalid, Ynet reports.
The report says Sohlberg requested the unusual meeting with the team of police and Shin Bet investigators so that he could learn about the investigation directly, instead of just reading its conclusions. It occurred with Shin Bet chief David Zini’s knowledge, according to the report.
Zini has pushed to intensify the investigation, but according to the report, the investigators said there was no evidence that the results of the election were skewed in Arab municipalities.
Sohlberg, who is deputy president of the Supreme Court, as well as other CEC officials and law enforcement authorities, have all stressed that the election results were legitimate.
Cartel leader captured in northern Mexico in a bloody firefight that left 11 dead
Heavy gunfire, helicopters and burning trucks mark Mexico’s Sinaloa state after authorities captured cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” in an operation that left at least 11 people dead.
Meza Flores, one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, was captured and flown to Mexico City on Saturday after the firefight between Mexican forces and cartel gunmen overnight left residents of the city of Guasave terrorized.
Mexico’s Defense Ministry says seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed.
The capo climbed the cartel ranks to lead the Beltrán Leyva cartel and later became the leader of his own group, the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization. The United States had a $5 million reward offer for information leading to his arrest, and he was wanted for trafficking drugs to the US and illegally carrying firearms.
Mexico’s government said in a report early Saturday that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how authorities in Mexico and the United States coordinated to detain Meza Flores.
He was also a key ally to “Los Mayos,” a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration last year. His capture represents a blow to the cartel as it fights with another faction for control of the northern Mexican state.
Authorities in the United States and Mexico celebrate the arrest as a security win. US President Donald Trump has pressured Mexico’s government to go after criminal groups.
German politician attacked at anti-Israel protest in Berlin; Sa’ar praises her ‘courage’
A German politician, Karoline Preisler, is attacked at an anti-Israel protest in Berlin, where she came to counterprotest, getting kicked and falling to the ground.
The Berlin Police confirm the details of the late afternoon incident in a post on X, and say the 25-year-old attacker who kicked Preisler has been taken into custody. She said she had a headache but declined medical treatment, according to the post.
An apparent photo of the incident circulating online shows Preisler lying on the ground in a white coat.
FDP-Politikerin Karoline Preisler bei Israel-Hass-Demo körperlich angegriffen @PreislerKa #b2111 pic.twitter.com/OWyGJLKACk
— Iman Sefati (@ISefati) November 21, 2026
Preisler, a member of the Free Democratic Party, has repeatedly counterprotested anti-Israel demonstrations, according to the German publication Die Welt. Prior to being attacked, she posted photos on X of the demonstration and a sign reading, “only peace, zero intifada.” She added the hashtag “#FreeBerlinFromHamas” and wrote, “Trust me, I’ll hold the fort.”
Trust me. I’ll hold the fort.#FreeBerlinFromHamas #b2111 pic.twitter.com/vktqShXUvE
— Karoline Preisler (@PreislerKa) November 21, 2026
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praises Preisler in posts in Hebrew and German, and says he spoke with her.
“I thanked fer for standing with Israel, and told her that her steadfastness was inspiring and her courage of heart was admirable,” he writes. “We’re all with you, Karoline. Thank you for who you are.”
The chairman of Preisler’s party, Wolfgang Kubicki, also writes a post praising her.
“The entire FDP stands behind Karoline Preisler in her courageous fight against antisemitism,” he writes in German. “And to the attackers: Your hatred will not prevail. You will yet feel what the liberal rule of law is capable of.”
He wishes her a “full and speedy recovery.”
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi ballistic missile targeting western region
The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s western region, amid escalating hostilities between the kingdom and the rebel group.
Saudi Arabia’s western coast hosts key energy infrastructure, including Yanbu South Terminal, a major crude-export facility linked to the East-West Pipeline, and the Jazan refinery in the country’s far southwest.
In 1935, Rabbi Max Shorenstein left Denmark to pursue his lifelong dream: building a zoo in Tel Aviv and teaching children to love animals. The Tel Aviv Zoo became one of the city’s greatest attractions, but envy, greed, and corruption drove Shorenstein from the paradise he created.
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