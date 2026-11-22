Heavy gunfire, helicopters and burning trucks mark Mexico’s Sinaloa state after authorities captured cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” in an operation that left at least 11 people dead.

Meza Flores, one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, was captured and flown to Mexico City on Saturday after the firefight between Mexican forces and cartel gunmen overnight left residents of the city of Guasave terrorized.

Mexico’s Defense Ministry says seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed.

The capo climbed the cartel ranks to lead the Beltrán Leyva cartel and later became the leader of his own group, the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization. The United States had a $5 million reward offer for information leading to his arrest, and he was wanted for trafficking drugs to the US and illegally carrying firearms.

Mexico’s government said in a report early Saturday that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how authorities in Mexico and the United States coordinated to detain Meza Flores.

He was also a key ally to “Los Mayos,” a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration last year. His capture represents a blow to the cartel as it fights with another faction for control of the northern Mexican state.

Authorities in the United States and Mexico celebrate the arrest as a security win. US President Donald Trump has pressured Mexico’s government to go after criminal groups.