The Jaroushi and Shamali crime families of Ramle reached a formal reconciliation agreement on Saturday, seeking to end a years-long blood feud in which around 40 people were killed.

The reconciliation, known in Arabic as a “sulha,” was held at the home of the Zabarqa family in Lod. Footage from the event showed representatives of the families publicly signaling an end to the feud, embracing and shaking hands.

Relatives who attended the ceremony described an emotional scene after years of bloodshed between the families.

“You can’t describe the emotion. We’ve waited many years for this day,” one man who lost a relative in the feud told the Ynet news site. “Seeing everyone come together after so much pain and loss warms the heart. I hope this peace lasts forever.”

Another Ramle resident was quoted as saying by the outlet that it was time “to stop the cycle of bloodshed.”

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“Enough families have lost their loved ones, enough children have grown up in the shadow of fear and violence,” the man said. “We want to live like everyone else, in peace and security.”

הסולחה הגדולה: אחרי עשרות נרצחים בסכסוך דמים: הבוקר נחתמה הסולחה בין משפחות ג׳ארושי ואלשמאלי…

בקרב המשפחות, הרחוב וגם המשטרה מקווים שהפעם המסורת שוב תנצח… pic.twitter.com/SLJfLs7mFA — אלי סניור (@SenyorEli) November 21, 2026

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In the lead-up to the reconciliation, representatives of the two families held an unusual meeting at a Ramle police station on Wednesday evening meant to prepare for the ceremony, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Both the families originally hail from Ramle’s Bedouin-majority Jawarish neighborhood, an area that has repeatedly been affected by violent crime and familial disputes.

An earlier attempt to reconcile the families collapsed in May following the killing of 48-year-old Ali al-Shamali in Ramle. Ynet reported at the time that al-Shamali’s killing stemmed from the feud between the rival crime families and that the two sides had been preparing to hold a reconciliation ceremony after the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

This week’s ceremony was held as violent crime has continued to take a heavy toll on Israel’s Arab community. More than 200 Arab citizens have been killed in violent incidents since the start of 2026, according to the Abraham Initiatives watchdog, after a record 252 people were killed in 2025.