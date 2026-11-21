The IDF says it will conduct a large military drill in southern Israel over the coming days, simulating several scenarios, including infiltration of Israeli territory.
The exercise, dubbed “Shield and Storm,” led by the Southern Command, will begin on Sunday, the army says, warning of increased movement of security forces and naval vessels in the area.
It says the drill is part of “an ongoing process to strengthen readiness and preparedness, and will also examine lessons learned from fighting and security incidents in recent years.”
“During the exercise, forces will drill a variety of scenarios, including a surprise attack and infiltration into Israeli territory by air, sea and land,” the IDF says.
The military says the drill will examine “the defense of communities, multi-branch efforts and the implementation of lessons learned from the war.”
The drill will also examine cooperation between ground troops, the Air Force and the Navy, as well as cooperation between the IDF and Israel Police, Magen David Adom, and Fire and Rescue Services, the military adds.
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