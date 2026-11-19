The Israeli military on Thursday morning completed a rare ground operation beyond the so-called Yellow Line in the central Gaza Strip that divides the territory between Israeli and Hamas control, a day after it began, saying it had demolished a section of a Hamas tunnel that the terror group was attempting to restore.

Palestinian civilians, who were ordered to stay away amid the raid, returned to the area to check their belongings and assess the damage after the military pulled back its forces.

The Israel Defense Forces said that during the day-long operation, troops demolished a section of a Hamas tunnel that the terror group was attempting to restore adjacent to the Yellow Line.

Reservists from the Harel Brigade, troops from the 607th Combat Engineering Battalion, and the elite Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit crossed the Yellow Line as part of a “targeted operation” against the tunnel, which the military said “posed an immediate and direct threat” to forces.

The army said the tunnel had crossed into the Israeli side of the Yellow Line and was connected to Hamas “activity hubs” in central Gaza, enabling the terror group’s operatives to launch attacks on Israeli troops.

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“The IDF destroyed a section of the underground infrastructure to remove the threat, after identifying attempts by the Hamas terror group to restore it in violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the army added.

In a statement in Arabic earlier Thursday, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories told Gazans that the activity had ended and that the Salah a-Din road, Gaza’s main north-south highway, had reopened to traffic in the area.

Palestinian media reported that the IDF carried out large demolition activities in the Bureij and Nuseirat areas, before withdrawing.

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“Today we returned after the army had withdrawn to retrieve some of our belongings, so that we might be able to sleep and live until the situation calms down,” Nuseirat resident Umm Mohammed Badawi told AFP. “We simply want peace,” she said.

Evacuation orders — which were commonplace in the two-year war in Gaza following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught — have become unusual since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect in October 2025.

نزوح عائلات فلسطينية من مناطق حددها جيش الاحتلال شمالي مخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع غزة

بعد إصدار جيش الاحتلال أوامر إخلاء جميع المناطق المحاذية للمربعات التي تشملها عملية الجيش الإسرائيلي في قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/ny8cJlbbfA — جريدة القدس (@alqudsnewspaper) November 18, 2026

Under the terms of the 2025 ceasefire with Hamas, Israel was required to pull its forces back to the Yellow Line, a demarcation that roughly divided Gaza into eastern and western halves. The pull-back left the IDF in control of 53 percent of the Strip.

As subsequent disarmament talks with Hamas stalled, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the IDF to occupy 70% of Gaza, pushing the Yellow Line several hundred meters toward the coast and further shrinking the territory where some 2 million Palestinian residents of the Strip were forced to live. Many live in crowded tent cities on the coast.

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While the ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which it says aim to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by US President Donald Trump to put a conclusive end to the Gaza conflict, a blueprint which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. However, the terror group has refused to completely give up its weapons or disarm at all until the IDF withdraws.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Hamas-affiliated Gazan health officials, while five Israeli soldiers have been killed, including one by friendly fire.

AFP contributed to this report.