A senior settler leader says two Israeli banks have frozen his municipality’s foreign currency accounts due to recently announced British sanctions on settlements and companies
“Today, we received calls from two banks informing us that sanctions have been imposed on us,” Har Hebron Regional Council chairman Eliram Azulay tells the Knesset TV channel.
“We haven’t received any official notification, but [the UK sanctions announcement] is already having an impact,” says the southern West Bank settlement leader.
The British government on Tuesday announced sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the West Bank. Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, which is tied to Azulay’s municipality in the southern West Bank, was among the firms blacklisted.
In September, the UK announced a trade ban and sanctions on settlements.
Azulay says he’s concerned that insurance companies will begin refusing to work with his municipality and that banks will refuse to provide financing due to fear of being exposed to secondary sanctions by the UK.
Azulay reveals that some of the other companies sanctioned have had their Gmail and Microsoft accounts blocked in addition to losing access to cloud data.
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