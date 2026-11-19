US President Donald Trump backed out multiple times in recent weeks from strikes ready to be launched against Iran, Channel 12 says in an unsourced report that it says was approved by Israel’s military censor.

“In the past few weeks, Israel geared up several times for an intended US attack on Iran,” the report says. Each time, Israel’s military systems prepared for such an attack, “but Trump was the one who changed his mind, and didn’t give the order [to attack],” Channel 12 adds, noting that it was prevented by the military censor from specifying how many times that chain of events had happened.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official quoted by the network says “chances for offensive action against Iran are growing,” but Israel is waiting for the go-ahead from Trump.

Channel 12 also says that at the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting last night with Mossad chief Roman Gofman, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior officials, the participants were given a review of secrecy guidelines, which the network suggests is reminiscent of the lead-up to previous attacks on Iran.

While Trump said last week that new strikes against Iran were unlikely, he appeared to lean more in the direction of strikes following Gofman’s visit to the US last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter who are cited by Channel 12. Reuters reported yesterday that Gofman pushed for a US-Israeli strike on Iran, amid Netanyahu’s reported efforts to push Trump to attack.

Western officials cited by the network say that Gofman gave interlocutors “concrete information” about Iran’s progress in its nuclear program, and also warned that Iran was working to develop biological as well as chemical weapons.

A source familiar with the matter is quoted by Channel 12 as saying that “if the US and Israel don’t act now, they’ll have to take military action at some later stage, but under harsher conditions.”

However, senior officials in both in Israel and the US are divided as to whether Iran, whose petrochemical facilities were struck earlier this year, is succeeding in creating a chemical weapon, according to US and Israeli officials cited by Channel 12.