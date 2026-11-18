Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening to mark 1,000 days since the disappearance of Haymanut Kasau, who went missing at the age of nine from an absorption center in Safed in 2024, after her family moved to Israel from Ethiopia.

Demonstrators began their march in Tel Aviv at 6 p.m., chanting slogans and holding signs supporting Haymanut and her family as they made their way to Hostages Square, where the main rally was set to be held.

The choice to hold the evening rally at Hostages Square, which for two years served as the main protest space for the return of the Gaza hostages, reflected the demand of the Kasau family for the authorities to reclassify their daughter as kidnapped, rather than simply missing, and for Israeli society to make the search a higher national priority.

The demonstration, while marking 1,000 days, was organized for the 997th day since Kasau’s disappearance since, according to the Ynet news outlet, her relatives, who are religious, did not want it to be held on Shabbat.

Another smaller rally took place earlier in the day outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, with several lawmakers in attendance.

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“Where is Haymanut?” Protesters chanted against the backdrop of blaring airhorns. “Justice for Haymanut!”

Kasau was last seen in security camera footage at 7:45 p.m. on February 25, 2024, in Safed, handing out municipal election leaflets with her friends outside the Jewish Agency absorption center, where she had lived since her family arrived in Israel three years earlier.

There have been no concrete leads or progress in determining how she went missing, who was involved, or where she was taken.

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Kasau’s family has long insisted that the circumstances of her disappearance indicate that she was kidnapped, and relatives have charged that racism has played a part in the sluggish reaction of various investigative and security agencies.

In February, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara gave the go-ahead for the Shin Bet to get involved in Kasau’s case, but it wasn’t until August that the security agency confirmed it had joined the investigation.

On Wednesday night, Channel 12 reported that sources within the Israel Police have acknowledged, for the first time, that the department did not act with sufficient urgency.

In particular, the report referred to the delay that occurred after the case was transferred to the Lahav 433 major crimes unit at the end of 2025, where it took six investigators half a year to review the file, during which time they did not work on advancing the investigation.

According to the news outlet, the Shin Bet’s participation in the investigation has yielded no results as of yet, with authorities no closer to determining whether the child’s disappearance was an act of terrorism or a criminal act.

A source within the police told the news outlet that the Shin Bet “and other intelligence agents” were continuing to examine potential leads both in Israel and abroad.

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Ahead of Wednesday’s rally, Kasau’s parents told Ynet that they believe the lack of progress in her case is due not to inability, but to indifference.

“Haymanut isn’t a priority for the authorities,” her mother, Benchi, said. “It’s discrimination, or even racism. There are professionals in this country who possess all the necessary means to bring this girl back. If this hasn’t happened in 1,000 days, I don’t believe they’re doing enough.”

Kasau’s father, Tesfai, said that while he too was angry with the system, the buck stopped with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He could have done more, but he didn’t,” he charged. “It is within his authority to instruct the head of the Shin Bet to take action, but he hasn’t done so.”

Tesfai told Ynet that he finds comfort in the biblical story of Joseph, in which his father Jacob believes him dead before the two are reunited years later.

In a show of solidarity with the Kasau family and their struggle to maintain awareness of Haymanut’s disappearance, several former hostages held by Hamas, along with relatives of former hostages, attended Wednesday night’s demonstration.

Among them was Tal Kupershtein, the father of Bar Kupershtein. He could be seen in his wheelchair at the front of the procession, holding a sign with a photo of Kasau and the caption “Haymanut, mom and dad are doing everything they can,” in Hebrew.

Former hostage Daniela Gilboa was expected to join the rally later in the evening, along with Shira Gvili, the sister of slain hostage Ran Gvili.